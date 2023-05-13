Man United 2-0 Wolves: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We had a tough week. Three days ago we dropped important points because of individual mistakes but also low energy levels. That can't be [acceptable]. Today we bounced back.

"Tiredness can never be an excuse. As a Man Utd player you have to deliver. You have to match high standards, give the performance, and take the responsibility as an individual and as a team.

"[Winning today] it means nothing if you are not in the top three or four. We have to fight for that. We have to stay calm, stay focussed and go to the next game. We need to make sure we have the right energy levels so we can fight and make sure we get it over the line.

"In terms of the way we play, I think we have a base. Also in the culture, we have a base. But we know we have to make those next steps for really competing with the top two."