"We opted to go with the back three," Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin told BBC Sportsound. "It worked well throughout the game and I thought we were deserved winners in the end.

"Two very attacking-minded teams. It was strange that we went in 0-0 at half-time. I thought we controlled the game better in the second half.

"Luis Lopes is one that's going to catch the eye. He came in late to pre-season, he's had to bide his time. We feel as if he's got a great future."