G﻿uillem Balague, European football expert

In football, as in life, timing is everything - and the time is now right for Unai Emery to return to the country where he feels he has unfinished business.

His appointment as Aston Villa manager means he will be back in the Premier League almost three years since being sacked by Arsenal.

Emery could have returned last November when he received an offer from Newcastle United following the departure of Steve Bruce, although at that point he was involved in a Champions League campaign with Villarreal which eventually took them to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Liverpool.

Emery also led them to Europa League success in the 2020-21 season, beating Manchester United in the final.

The Spaniard now sets out on his latest mission to prove just how good he can be when given a proper chance, something he always felt was denied him at Arsenal.

He never felt he had the necessary authority to make the decisions needed to take them in the right direction and that he was not backed by the powers that be in confrontations with some of the huge personalities there.

He comes to Aston Villa a wiser, older man, better prepared following his bruising spell at Emirates Stadium, revitalised by his success at Villarreal and raring to go to help reignite the fortunes of a massive club.

Wise coaches, given a choice, would always prefer to join a team on a poor run of form rather than one flying high. Notwithstanding Villa's 4-0 home win against Brentford on Sunday, that applies very much to this side.

It will be a project that will see him as manager, as Villa's first choice in that role, and one who will have a valued and definitive input in the important decisions - all the things he felt he did not fully have at Arsenal.

