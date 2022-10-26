Arsenal are willing to offer Albert Sambi Lokonga as part of a deal to sign Lazio's 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Lille striker Jonathan David, 22, says he would "go for" the chance to play for a "massive club". The Canada forward has been linked with a possible move to the Gunners, Chelsea or Manchester United. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal will back manager Mikel Arteta with £50m in the January transfer window in order to help their title bid. (Sun), external

