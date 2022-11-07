'It's not rosy in the garden' - Dyer assesses Spurs
It's "still not 100% rosy in Tottenham's garden", said former England and Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer after watching their home defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.
Once again, Spurs started poorly and fell two goals behind before rallying through Harry Kane's strike in the second half.
Increasing pressure could not salvage a point and Dyer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast their results against top-six rivals have been revealing.
"I don't think Antonio Conte is in a position to win trophies with Spurs at the moment," said Dyer.
"You're judged by the results against the so-called bigger teams and they lost to Newcastle, should have lost to Chelsea, lost to Manchester United, lost to Arsenal and now this one. It shows they still need to strengthen."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed and pondered whether Conte would be backed by a Spurs board that have gone above and beyond to support him in the most recent transfer windows.
