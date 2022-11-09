Familiar names head to World Cup
- Published
A host of Premier League faces have been selected in what is a first World Cup squad for Wales in 64 years.
Robert Page has gone with expected names like Leicester City keeper Danny Ward, Tottenham's Ben Davies and Fulham's Harry Wilson.
Nottingham Forest see Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams and Wayne Hennessey named, while Bournemouth will be represented by Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore.
Wales take on USA on 21 November in their opening game and also have England and Iran in their group.
There's more on the selection of Wales' group for Qatar here