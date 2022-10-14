'﻿Liverpool v Man City is always going to be exciting'

F﻿ormer Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha expects a close game at Anfield on Sunday, despite Liverpool's poor start to the season.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "I think it’s always going to be exciting. Even though Liverpool are slightly out of form at this moment in the league, they are still a very good side. You can never write them off and that is one of the beauties of that squad, that club.

"For City, they will believe they have a good enough team to go and win there, but they have believed that for the past 20 years and they have only done it twice. So I think Liverpool have the advantage, but it should make for a very good game.

"Liverpool haven’t had the best start to the season but, who knows, a win against Manchester City at home might be the springboard they need to then go on a run - which we have seen them go on before - where they win seven, eight, nine games in a row.

"If they manage to do that, before you know it they are right back in the conversation for challenging to win the title."

