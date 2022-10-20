E﻿ddie Howe said Miguel Almiron is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

After scoring the winner against Everton on Wednesday, t﻿he Paraguay international now has four goals in his last four games.

H﻿owe said: "I don't think Miggy is motivated by anything other than trying to be his best for Newcastle and for the supporters, who absolutely love him and rightly so.

"For me, he's given me everything from day one, very committed to the team. He's a real team player and he's getting the recognition that he deserves. You can't under-estimate the quality of the goals that he's delivered for us.

"I don't think I've noticed a difference in his character. He's been very consistent - that's a strength - he's been very happy every day, very pleased to be part of the team, has very close friends within the squad.

"What I have noticed is a real confidence in his training, in his technical delivery of what we're asking him to do - I think that's definitely gone up a level."

D﻿id you know? Almiron has scored five goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, as many as he had in his previous 64 games. At the other end, no side has kept more Premier League clean sheets than the Magpies this season (5) and Howe's side have conceded fewer goals than any other side this term (9).