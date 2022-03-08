Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Ralph Hasenhuttl must ensure the humiliation at Villa Park does not carry into the games that follow. It was Southampton's first defeat since the middle of January and the equal heaviest of the season, along with the 4-0 at Anfield in November.

Up against Newcastle and Watford at home on Thursday and Sunday respectively, the fixture schedule gives the Premier League’s ninth-placed side the perfect opportunity to forget the weekend’s woes.

Losing on their own patch just once this season, when Raul Jimenez scored the winner for Wolves in September, Southampton have turned St Mary's into a fortress - draws against Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur showing just that.

Even though they were second best on Saturday, they should draw a line under it and look forward, much like when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Molineux in January. Comfortably second best in that one, the Saints then won five of their next seven (drawing twice), moving up three places and progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

If they can pick up six points from their next two games, they will not only put themselves in pole position for a top-half finish but will go into their FA Cup tie against Manchester City with full confidence that they can reach the semi-finals.