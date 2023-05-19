On team news Mason says Spurs are in a "similar position" to last week and that some players are "touch and go" as to whether they will be fit.

He added that Yves Bissouma is in contention, saying: "I think when players train and they train fully then in my eyes they're fit to play. We've got some decisions to make."

Asked about signing Clement Lenglet permanently, he said: "Lenglet is the type of character we want around the training ground, he is professional, he does it right. He's vocal and the more people we can keep hold of and get in the more beneficial it is."

After a difficult season for Spurs, Mason said he has "more belief now than I've ever had in my life" about what they're doing at the club.

On the unpredictable results, he said: "We have been inconsistent all season on the pitch but sometimes also off it."

With their final home game of the season against Brentford, discussing the Spurs fans, he said: "It's important that they see and feel a team that's trying to transfer energy to them. We want to give them something to feel happy about."