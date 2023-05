West Ham are concerned about losing Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 28, this summer, as well as their captain and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Football Insider, external)

West Ham have identified former Tottenham target Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes and the Portuguese coach, who is currently boss of French side Lille, is interested in the job should Moyes leave. (Sun, external)

