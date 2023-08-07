Luzern lose unbeaten run ahead of Hibs tie

Like hosts Hibernian, Luzern suffered a domestic defeat ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg.

Slovak midfielder Jakub Kadak put them ahead after 50 minutes away to St Gallen.

However, two goals within six minutes from Swiss midfielder Christian Witzig and Austrian defender Albert Vallci ended Luzern's four-game unbeaten run this season.

The win lifts St Gallen above the visitors, and Rangers' Champions League opponents, Servette, to fourth in the Swiss Super League after three games, with Luzern dropping to seventh.

With the draw for the play-off round being made on Monday, Aston Villa are one of the possible opponents for whoever progresses between Hibs and Luzern.