Steelmen to face Spurs in friendly

As glamour friendlies go, it's right up there.

Motherwell will step up their preparations for the Premiership restart by taking on Antonio Conte's Tottenham in a closed-door friendly at the London club's training complex on Friday.

While Spurs' World Cup stars such as Harry Kane, Richarlison and Hugo Lloris will be absent as they chase glory in Qatar, Conte still has plenty of talent to call upon.

So a stern test awaits the Steelman, who then resume league action on Saturday, 17 December at home to St Mirren.