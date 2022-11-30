Rashford strikes again to hit Charlton's mark
Manchester United fans must be excited by what Marcus Rashford could bring back to the Premier League season given his form at the Qatar World Cup.
His brace against Wales took his tally at the tournament to three and placed him as joint-top scorer.
After the game he tweeted: "To hear that I've scored the 100th England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday."
3 - Marcus Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score three goals at a major tournament for England since Bobby Charlton at the 1966 World Cup. Devils. pic.twitter.com/dRpEnChD4r— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2022
