W﻿olves have announced the departure of the club's lead doctor Rob Chakraverty.

C﻿hairman Jeff Shi said: “I’d like to thank Dr Rob for his efforts at the club. Rob joined Wolves at a difficult time during the pandemic, but his experience and knowledge helped us massively through a tough period.

“He’s also developed the medical team during his time here and worked hard to try and move things forward. On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I’d like to wish Rob the very best of luck for the future.”

Chakraverty progressed from leading the medical department at academy level before moving up to first-team duties.

H﻿is departure follows the appointment of a new manager in Julen Lopetegui and the installation of Matt Hobbs as sporting director.

L﻿ast week Shi said the club has undergone a "shake-up".