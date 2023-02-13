Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Liverpool's atrocious form is one of the reasons this has been such a difficult season for making predictions - you used to be able to bank on them to win every game at Anfield, but not any more.

Everton have also become a tough team to call. Their performance in the win over Arsenal last time out was incredible, and a massive improvement on what they had done before, but it was just one game under Sean Dyche.

I have absolutely no idea whether they will sustain that level, while Liverpool have been so poor for so long now that we are at the stage where I am expecting them to play badly, rather than being surprised by it.

I am not the only one. Rory Smith, one of my colleagues on the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live, says they are the worst team in the Premier League at this moment in time.

Form normally goes out of the window in derby games, and Liverpool fans must be desperately hoping that is the case.

Everton were well organised and had hunger and desire against Arsenal, and they also carried a threat - I think they will play with the same intensity again, and I am expecting them to score again too.

Jurgen Klopp's side will always be dangerous going forward too but, at this moment in time, based on Everton's last performance and Liverpool's performances over a long period of time, I have to back Dyche's side - even at Anfield.

I definitely wouldn't have predicted Dyche's victory on his last visit there, with Burnley in 2021 to end Liverpool's 68-game home unbeaten run in the Premier League, but things are very different now.

There is simply no reason to believe the Reds will suddenly turn the corner and start playing any better than they have been, so why would anyone back them to win this game?

Oli's prediction: 3-2

There will definitely be goals in this one, but Liverpool will show up and they always seem to play well in this fixture. I originally went for a 4-1 Liverpool win but my housemate is an Evertonian and he has been trying to get in my ear about how close it will be.

