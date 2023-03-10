Sutton's prediction: 1-2

What a great game this is going to be, and what a test for Arsenal.

I really enjoyed watching the Gunners last week. Who would have thought that Mikel Arteta's side would have been celebrating at full-time of a game against Bournemouth like they had just won the World Cup, but I get it - I was excited too, I actually jumped out of my seat when they scored their winner.

What Arsenal are doing is brilliant, but I am concerned about whether they can keep it up because they are so stretched up front.

Leandro Trossard came off injured against the Cherries and Eddie Nketiah has lost his way a bit. Gabriel Jesus has been back in training and I wonder how close he is to a return - because he is going to be massive in this run-in.

Playing in the Europa League on Thursday is going to be a distraction for Arsenal but they have to focus on the Premier League now - when are they going to be in a position like this again?

Fulham have been flying and will have a real go at them, the same as they did at Emirates Stadium in August when the Gunners came back from a goal down to win late on, with Jesus getting the crucial goal.

This time? It is going to be another close one, but I am backing Arsenal to find a way, again.

Adam's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal are playing brilliantly. They just keep on winning.

