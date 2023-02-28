Erik ten Hag on Martial, collective spirit and Maguire
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham on Wednesday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Anthony Martial is still out. The striker has featured once since being substituted at half-time in the Manchester derby on 14 January.
Midfielder Fred and defender Luke Shaw are doubts after picking up injury knocks in the Carabao Cup final.
Ten Hag was eager to stress the collective spirit within his squad: "Let's make myself clear, we didn't win it with 11 players. We won it with a squad. Every time players come in - whether it's for a whole game, minutes or a couple of games - they take responsibility."
Skipper Harry Maguire must battle for his place, though. "You have to fight for your position," Ten Hag said. "There are great months and great games ahead of us - also for Maguire. When he plays well he can come into the team."