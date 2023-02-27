Celtic 'do talking on pitch' - gossip

Captain Callum McGregor says Celtic showed they like to "do our talking on the pitch" in the Sunday's 2-1 Viaplay League Cup final win over Rangers. (Record), external

McGregor picked up his 15th winner's medal from 15 final appearances with Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou lauds double goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi's performance at Hampden. (Express), external

Kyogo hopes "to smile at the end of the season with the rest of the team" as Celtic pursue a domestic treble. (Sun), external

And the Celtic forward believes he still has "a lot of improving to do to become a better player". (Scotsman - subscription required), external