If Manchester United win the Carabao Cup, it will be hugely important, says former coach Rene Meulensteen.

The Red Devils have not won silverware since 2017 but will play Newcastle later this month at Wembley.

Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast after United cruised into the final with a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest, Meulensteen argued a trophy would vindicate the changes wrought by boss Erik ten Hag.

"As United manager, you have to pick up cups, 100%", he said. "And he says that clearly in his interviews.

"Winning this one would be important for everyone at United, but especially him as it will solidify what he is doing.

"They are obviously still in all the competitions but this is the closest and quickest trophy they can win and there is no better feeling than getting their hands on it.

"It will breed so much confidence and belief to carry on through the season."