'Iraola was open to the possibility of coming to Leeds'

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Andoni Iraola was open to becoming Leeds manager before the approach was blocked by Rayo Vallecano.

The 40-year-old, who has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, was one of four candidates considered to replace Jesse Marsch.

On why the move didn't happen, Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast: "He’s not allowed to leave, basically. Well, he’s allowed to leave if someone pays his buyout clause, which is like 10m euros. Rayo Vallecano did not contemplate the possibility of him leaving.

"He’s been modest in the way he’s approached his career having been a legend at Athletic Bilbao. Rayo Vallecano are breaking records - his last two seasons have been two of the best three seasons in terms of points.

"He’s pushing towards a European place and they have one of the lowest budgets in the division, so it works for Leeds.

"He was open to the possibility of coming to Leeds. Leeds wouldn’t pay that buyout clause and they decided to move on to other candidates which are spread around Europe."

