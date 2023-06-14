'Lammers due in Scotland for Rangers medical'

Dutch striker Sam Lammers is set to arrive in Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers on Wednesday after a fee of around £3m fee was agreed with Atalanta for the 26-year-old's signature. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers are continuing to pursue Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo, but there are also German and English clubs keen on signing the 22-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Rangers could sell 29-year-old Croatia striker Antonio Colak this summer, with the Ibrox club poised to complete a £3m deal for Atalanta's Sam Lammers while also having started talks with Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers. (Football Insider), external

Sevilla are leading the race to sign Alfredo Morelos as the 26-year-old Colombia striker searches for a new club after being released by Rangers and the Spanish club could announce his signing in the coming weeks. (Todofichajes), external

Rangers have opened contract talks with Croatia left-back Borna Barisic over an extension as the 30-year-old enters the final year of his current deal and are also in talks with Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo. (Football Insider), external

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who is wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford after Rangers' attempt to turn the 21-year-old's loan into a permanent deal stalled, has admitted joining the Glasgow club last summer was the best decision he has made in his career. (Rising Ballers via Football Scotland), external

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has backed the current board and vociferously dismissed wild speculation that he could form a partnership with the Easdale brothers to make a bid for control at Ibrox. (The Herald), external

