Ilkay Gundogan's opening goal against Manchester United is the fastest FA Cup final goal in history, being clocked at 13 seconds.

It is the first goal scored in the opening minute of the FA Cup final since Louis Saha did so for Everton after 25 seconds against Chelsea in 2009.

Gundogan has now scored at least 10 goals in each of his last three seasons in all competitions (10 in 2022-23 and 2021-22 and 17 in 2020-21).

