West Ham announce pre-season tour

West Ham have announced they will travel to Australia for their pre-season tour ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Hammers will begin the tour with a match against local side Perth Glory at Optus Stadium, before taking on Premier League rivals Tottenham at the same venue on 18 July.

Speaking in Perth for the announcement of the tour, former West Ham United striker and current ambassador Carlton Cole said the club is "really excited" to be heading to Australia in the summer.

"As well as looking forward to playing two exciting pre-season fixtures in Perth, we also have a great opportunity to visit a wonderful country, one that I know loves its sport and is extremely knowledgeable and passionate about football," added Cole.

Last year the club played a number of fixtures across the UK in preparation for the 2022-33 campaign.