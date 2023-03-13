Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly says Liverpool's inconsistency makes their push for a top-four finish "a real hard task".

Jurgen Klopp's side looked to have picked up form at the right time after a mixed start to the season, but Saturday's defeat by Bournemouth looks to have thrown a spanner in the works.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s such a strange one.

"The level of inconsistency is very hard to get your head around for anybody watching Liverpool because they have been the team that has been most consistent in pushing City over the last few seasons.

"The energy levels they display, the way they go about their business, everything about them seems to be spot on. At the moment it's up and down and they don’t seem to have a rhythm about them to be able to kill teams off on a regular basis.

"The United game they were fantastic and then this one they can’t put them to bed and people expected this to be a done deal.

"The push for the top four was on, but Spurs have picked up points, Newcastle have a couple of games in hand and it’s going to be a real hard task to get them in that position."

