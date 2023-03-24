Rangers boss targets at least five signings - gossip

Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign at least five new players this summer. (Sun), external

Beale will not put a limit on the number of summer recruits. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would like to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox with the Scotland midfielder having struggled for appearances at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Record), external

Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have made contact with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun), external