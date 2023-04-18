A new role for Alexander-Arnold?
- Published
During a season where Liverpool have underperformed, a number of their normally standout players have been questioned, from defence through to attack.
One such player is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has regularly received plaudits for his abilities going forward, but also been questioned for his abilities in the back line.
There has been debate on whether the England international would benefit from a role in midfield. Playing a hybrid right-back/central midfield role in Liverpool's rout at Elland Road, he may have made a case for just that.
Alexander-Arnold's heatmap from the match on Monday night brought into focus the extent of this new role towards the right of central midfield.
It did also show that he hadn't left his defensive responsibilities behind entirely, with him still taking up positions in his traditional right-back role.
One of the reasons the 24-year-old has been so celebrated since his debut in 2016 is his passing ability.
This was evident once again as he provided 136 passes during the match against Leeds - second only to Virgil Van Dijk - completing 124 of these or 91% according to Opta.
In taking up this new position it gave him more opportunity to be on the ball, something shown with his 153 touches - the most on the pitch and the second most of any player during a match in the league this season.
By reaching his 50th Premier League assist on the night too, he has asked the question of manger Jurgen Klopp - could this be the future for the Liverpool academy product?