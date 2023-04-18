During a season where Liverpool have underperformed, a number of their normally standout players have been questioned, from defence through to attack.

One such player is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has regularly received plaudits for his abilities going forward, but also been questioned for his abilities in the back line.

There has been debate on whether the England international would benefit from a role in midfield. Playing a hybrid right-back/central midfield role in Liverpool's rout at Elland Road, he may have made a case for just that.