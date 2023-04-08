Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth: What Sadler said

Leicester City caretaker manager Adam Sadler, talking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is a really disappointing result. We can't be happy with that performance. You can see a lack of confidence. My message to the players is to stick together, we're only going to get through it together.

"There was a better response in the second half and we created chances but we weren't able to get through a strong Bournemouth defence.

"The crowd, in certain spells, were excellent. We're going to need them. I can totally understand the disappointment but we have to stay together and push the lads.

"We've been trying to keep the support for the lads. It isn't about Mike or I. It has been about trying to give the lads all the confidence we could. Our attention now has to turn to next week.

"I haven't had any news. I've got nothing to say about any speculation. I am planning training next week and I'll continue to do that unless the club tell us otherwise."