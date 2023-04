Brentford's Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out for three matches and is available for selection.

However, the injured trio of Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and Frank Onyeka remain on the sidelines.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns after their victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Miguel Almiron and Emil Krafth are again absent because of respective thigh and knee issues.

