We asked for your thoughts on Roy Hodgson's return to Crystal Palace and it's safe to say opinions are mixed.

Here are some of your comments:

Mark: I have a lot of respect for Roy, but I'm gutted he's back. He did the job of keeping us in the division and establishing us as a regular Premier League team. However, he is the past and Vieira was our future, and the board failed to invest in his vision. It's a completely backwards step and shows a lack of ambition other than to survive.

Bryan: A good choice in the short term. He has the guile and players to keep us up.

Tony: It is the right short-term choice. At Roy's age, he won't be a long-term solution, but this appointment will give time to chose the right manager for the future.

Andy: This is the biggest mistake we could have made. He took Watford down last season and won't be progressive with the younger players. Arsenal gave Mikel Arteta time even though supporters were calling for his head - now look what he is doing.

Greg: A great appointment. Hodgson did a fabulous job before with the players he had and, with his undoubted football knowledge, he is the best bet to keep us up. Thank you, Roy.

Paul: Not sure why bringing Hodgson back is better than keeping Vieira. Roy may keep us up - but Vieira probably would have done too. The club would have been far better off persisting with Vieira. Palace had become an enjoyable watch after years of dross. Steve Parish has a very short memory - look at how well we did last year with an entirely new squad.

Wills: Don't believe the doubters - Hodgson's return will be a boon for Palace. He brings brings with him a wealth of experience and a calm demeanour. He will bring us back from the brink.

