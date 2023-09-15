'Everywhere I've gone I've scored goals, so why not here too?

Forward Andy Dallas is relishing being part of a club "going in the right direction" as he looks to enjoy a fruitful season-long loan stint at Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old former Rangers youngster, who arrived at Rugby Park on deadline day from Barnsley, said: "Everyone I’ve spoken to about the club and the manager has always been really positive - I’m just really excited about the move.

“It was obviously a bit hectic being the last few hours of the window, so I drove up overnight for the game against Ross County. I’ve had a bit more time to settle in now and I’m loving it.

“Growing up in Scotland, you always want to play in the top league and that was my debut in the Premiership. That’s something you always want to do as a young boy, so being able to do it now is a dream come true.

“I moved down to England at 19/20 and I’ve come up a different person, on and off the pitch. I’m confident that I’m able to make the step up. Everywhere I’ve gone I’ve scored goals, so why not do it here as well?"