Aston Villa fans can expect much more from versatile record signing Moussa Diaby, says head coach Unai Emery.

The France winger, 24, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in July for a fee which could rise to a reported £51.9m, showed further glimpses of his Premier League potential in Sunday's 4-0 home win against Everton.

Having scored on his Villa debut in the 5-1 opening-day defeat at Newcastle, only a superb save from Jordan Pickford denied him another goal on Sunday as Villa put hapless Everton to the sword.

Emery said: "Yes, he can add to us more goals, run behind the opponents. He can help us being versatile as a 10 or a seven.

"He can drop as a midfielder more or less. I think he can improve and he is demanding himself.

"He is young, but he is mature. I want players like that, very demanding and taking a commitment to improve and create something here with the team and individually."

