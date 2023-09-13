Tottenham did the league double over Sheffield United the last time the two teams faced each other in the top-flight in 2020-21, having won just two of their previous 11 against the Blades (D4 L5).

Sheffield United have lost 14 of their 15 previous Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the top two, with the only exception being a 2-1 away win against Manchester United in January 2021.

The Blades are without a win in their opening four games of a league season for the third time in the last four campaigns (also 2020-21 and 2021-22), something they had only done in three of their previous 20 league seasons beforehand.

Tottenham have scored more than two goals in all four of their league games under Ange Postecoglou. Only four managers have seen their side score at least twice in each of their first five games in the Premier League: Carlo Ancelotti (2009), Pep Guardiola (2016), Craig Shakespeare (2017), and Maurizio Sarri (2018).