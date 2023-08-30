Wales manager Rob Page is confident that Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson would thrive at a bigger club if he were to move before the transfer window shuts.

Johnson has been linked with a move away from the City Ground, with Tottenham rumoured to be particularly interested.

"Of course he could [handle the expectations at Tottenham], not a problem." Page told BBC Wales.

"He's a young lad, establishing himself in Nottingham Forest's first team.

"Young players today are a confident breed, and Brennan falls into this category. He's more than capable of playing at that level easily.

"It's a great move for him. I liken it to what DJ [Dan James] went through. He had one great season in the Championship then into Manchester United and he coped with it. Brennan has had more than one great season and his record is there to be seen."

When asked if Johnson would fill Harry Kane's place at Tottenham, Page said "For me I wouldn't even talk about the Harry Kane situation and going to fill that. He's his own person, his own player, he's a different type of player to Harry. Whatever club he goes to he's going to add a lot of strengths."