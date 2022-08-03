Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external
England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external
Sheffield United have moved in front of Brighton, Southampton and Leicester to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, 19. (Athletic - subscription required), external
Sergio Aguero has questioned former club Manchester City's decision to sell England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, to Chelsea. (Metro), external
