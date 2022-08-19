Bruno Lage was full of praise for new signing Matheus Nunes, saying he can a "very important player" for his Wolves side.

Nunes arrives from Sporting Lisbon and has been the subject of much admiration - including from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who called him "one of the best in world football".

Lage joked that he was upset with Guardiola as his comments added "10 million" to the price tag.

"He can very important for us, you know what he did in the last two years in sporting," said Lage.

"He is one of the midfielders that is box-to-box - but not just running, he can drop to the defenders to build up the play, drive into space and he can get into the box and he can give us these three parts of the game.

"You can see the type of player he is, he had a fantastic season and two good years.

"After we played against him in the pre-season and we were in the moment we needed to bring a player in we had a feeling we could do it.

"After that I day I tried to put pressure on everyone to bring him to our club."