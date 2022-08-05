Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham would "thrive" in Liverpool's team, according to former Reds player Jamie Redknapp.

"Bellingham is a world-class midfield player and I've been a massive fan from the first moment I saw him," Redknapp, who made 164 appearances for Liverpool, told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I remember at Birmingham hearing so many good things about him and that everyone wanted him.

"I would love to see him at Liverpool, I think he would thrive. He would love to play in front of the Kop. I think it would be a great signing, it might take some time but I am a massive fan of him."

