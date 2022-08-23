Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Old Trafford

Manchester United needed to bounce back after hitting rock bottom at Brentford so it reflected great credit on manager Erik ten Hag and his players that they did so in such style against Liverpool.

There was a genuine air of trepidation around Old Trafford before kick-off as they prepared to face a Liverpool side that humiliated them so completely by winning 5-0 there last season.

Instead, Ten Hag got his team selection spot on and United’s players carried out his tactics to perfection to clear the air of crisis that had been gathering over the club.

Ten Hag dropped captain Harry Maguire (what now for the England defender?) and Cristiano Ronaldo but United looked a more secure and effective team because of it.

He used the pace of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga, and then Anthony Martial, to exploit Liverpool’s high defensive line and it worked to perfection. Rashford’s goal to make it 2-0, a borderline offside decision studied by VAR before it was given, was the perfect illustration.

There was a mood of elation at the final whistle. Now United must repeat it all in the lunchtime kick-off at Southampton on Saturday.