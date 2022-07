On this day in 2020, Jamie Vardy wrote his name into the history books by reaching 100 Premier League goals.

He became the 28th player to join the 100 club and the first Foxes player in history to reach the milestone.

Vardy took his tally to 101 with a second-half double against Crystal Palace.

The 35-year-old is currently on 133 top-flight goals, putting him 14th on the Premier League's all-time scoring charts.