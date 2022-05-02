Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage will surely ring the changes at Wolves this summer.

His demeanour during interviews in the aftermath of Saturday's home hammering by Brighton was that of a man who demands more.

Lage's side looked flat and broadly wore the confidence-shy appearance of a side who know they are toothless going forward.

Their return of 33 goals from 34 games is ugly. Framed against the fact only relegated Norwich, along with relegation-threatened Watford and Burnley, have fewer, it looks even worse.

Striker Fabio Silva - at just 19 - carries a heavy weight in pursuing goals and this season has clearly struggled, with none to his name. Raul Jimenez - a hero of recent seasons - tops the club's scoring list on a paltry six.

Additions in this area are a must. The sale of midfielder Ruben Neves - so heavily linked with moves away - will no doubt raise funds.

And might Wolves seek some added bite in midfield this summer too? They are without a draw since the turn of the year. Week by week, it feels like feast or famine. An ability to dig in a touch more and turn the countless defeats by a single goal into a point would do their cause no harm at all.

Here they were pulled apart and had no firepower to offer a challenge. Lage looked exasperated.

His side might still make it into Europe. That would be another superb achievement for the club and yet, judging by his post-match chat, changes look inevitable.