Man City 3-2 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Reuters

  • Manchester City came from two goals down to win a Premier League game for the first time since February 2005 (3-2 vs Norwich at Carrow Road).

  • There were just 12 minutes and 22 seconds between Manchester City going 2-0 down, and then leading 3-2 in the match.

  • Aston Villa have lost six Premier League games when leading by at least two goals, with only Tottenham (8) losing more in the history of the competition.

  • Against no side has Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho scored more Premier League goals than he has against Manchester City (5).