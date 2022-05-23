Man City 3-2 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Manchester City came from two goals down to win a Premier League game for the first time since February 2005 (3-2 vs Norwich at Carrow Road).

There were just 12 minutes and 22 seconds between Manchester City going 2-0 down, and then leading 3-2 in the match.

Aston Villa have lost six Premier League games when leading by at least two goals, with only Tottenham (8) losing more in the history of the competition.