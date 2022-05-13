Gunners talking point: 'I have faith in my team'

Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

I am highly disappointed at the actions of Rob Holding. He was given warnings, he was then given a yellow card, why would you then get yourself sent off?!

I don’t agree with the penalty decision and this is not me being biased. But I don’t see anything wrong with what Cedric Soares did.

It’s disappointing that the game resulted in a 3-0 loss. We started so well and we’re the better side. We have put more pressure on ourselves now to secure a top-four finish.

However, I have faith in my team rising to the occasion and playing and getting the results for Champions League football next season. #LetsGo