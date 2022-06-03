Romelu Lukaku should stay at Chelsea next season and prove he is a world-class striker, says former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The Belgium forward has been linked with a move away, external from Stamford Bridge after an underwhelming first season back at the club.

Lukaku, who returned to Chelsea for a club record £97.5m last August, said in December 2021 that he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.

"I thought things were going OK and then he did that interview and his whole season collapsed after that," Lennon told the Football Daily podcast.

"I am a Lukaku fan and thought he was brilliant at Inter Milan. If he was going to go anywhere I imagine he would want to go and play for [former Inter boss] Antonio Conte again at Tottenham but they have Harry Kane and you're not going to move him out.

"If he is going to leave I imagine it would be back to Italy but I would like to see him have another season at Chelsea and show how good he is - but I'm not sure where his mindset is

"That interview came right out of the blue when things were going well. He had signed for £100m, was scoring goals and then did that bizarre interview."

Listen to the full Football Daily podcast here.