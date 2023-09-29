Klopp confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the squad for Saturday and will train on Friday, but a decision is yet to be made on if he will start. He also confirmed that Stefan Bajcetic has had a "little set-back" in his recovery in the form of a "tiny calf issue".

On the new investment coming into the club: "I can understand money in football is all about spending. I'm part of it in moments. In this moment in time, we are building a new stand, which will improve the best atmosphere in the world. We built another stand, built a training ground - a lot of stuff that keeps the club in a healthy state. If someone comes in to help us do that then it's really great. The money will be well used."

Klopp said facing Spurs will be "a really tough test", adding: "Tottenham's doing really well. Ange [Postecoglou] seems to be a top bloke. They were all desperate for some fancy football and he's delivering that. He's doing extremely well - well set-up team, exciting to watch."

When asked if he is surprised by the speed at which his new signings have integrated, Klopp said he was. He added that the team spoke of a "new start" over the summer and gave themselves "a chance to build the basis of a team".