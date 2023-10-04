Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer says he cannot wait for the "absolutely electric" atmosphere that will greet him at St James' Park when the Magpies host Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"As a Newcastle fan, as an ex-player, an ex-manager and someone who loves the club as I do - these are the nights you want," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"This is what the team, the management staff and the fans were praying for last season when it was getting a little bit nervy towards the end.

"Tonight, to have PSG and [Kylian] Mbappe come to St James' Park, the atmosphere will be absolutely electric. I, just like another 52,000, just can't wait to get to the ground.

"I've been lucky enough to play on these nights. It's a special place on Champions League nights is St James' Park."

PSG forward Mbappe has understandably drawn attention pre-match because of his superstar talent and status, but Shearer believes the right-back who will line up against him, Kieran Trippier, has all the tools to make life difficult for the France World Cup winner.

"He's been the standout player from day one of him joining Newcastle. He was the game-changer, for me," he added.

"He came in from a huge football club in Atletico Madrid, took a chance to come to a team with a real threat of relegation.

"From that very first day, he's been perfect and all this season it's been the same. He deserves the chance to play against one of the world's best.

"I'm looking forward to that battle. You've got the pace, trickery and goalscoring ability of Mbappe and the way he just glides past defenders. But he'll have a big task against Tripper because he's playing some great stuff."

Listen to the full chat on 5 Live Breakfast from 08:24