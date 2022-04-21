Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Everton could not turn successive home victories into a third but, after a poor first half, this will feel as good as a win.

Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a training-ground injury that could keep him out for two weeks, their front three of Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon struggled to link together.

The early goal and dominance by Leicester led to a subdued atmosphere in the first half - despite Richarlison's miscued shot, the home fans were not lifted off their seats until just before the break when Gray fired inches wide from a clever corner.

Leicester had already gone close when Seamus Coleman tackled Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before the Foxes took the lead.

With Brendan Rodgers making seven changes to the side that lost at Newcastle on Sunday, the visitors were able to cut through the Everton defence, despite the home side being boosted by the return of Yerry Mina.

As Everton pressed for an equaliser, gaps opened up for Leicester to exploit and James Maddison went close three times.

That ultimately proved costly as Richarlison and his team's persistence earned a crucial point to keep Lampard's side on the right side of the drop zone, regardless of Thursday's results.