Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank to Match of the Day: "Massively proud. I think it was a top performance against a very good Tottenham side that came with their strongest players. We had so many injuries with our centre back situation.

"We played with two new centre backs, a new wing back, without our normal number six and we limited perhaps the best front two in the league to nothing. Plus we created chances and opportunities. I think there could be only one winner - us - and that is crazy to be honest.

"We missed these players. We were a little down to the bare bones but the players stepping in are focused, well prepared and ready to help the team.

"I think we started the season very well. Then we started getting our injuries. Then we had the bad spell with results but performances were quite sold actually. Now we are in a better spell, it is easier for players to step in."

On reaching 40 points: "True. I heard about that figure when we came in. It has never been a specific target but we want more."