Mark Noble says it “would be a dream come true” to lift a European trophy as the 34-year-old prepares for one of the biggest games of his West Ham career.

The Hammers legend, who has made 564 appearances for the club, is set to retire at the end of the season and admits he is eyeing a “special” end to his career.

“I’ve been asked so many times [about changing his mind on retiring] but to end on winning the Europa League would be pretty special,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to a game as much in my career.

“I’ve given my life to this club, through the good times and bad times. Winning the competition would be life-changing and for a club and fanbase that has really stuck with their team, it would be a really good payback.”

To have a chance of doing that, West Ham must first overcome Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Barcelona in the quarter-final, and Noble knows they will be a stiff challenge.

“I wouldn’t be disrespectful to a club like Frankfurt, they are fantastic, and you don’t reach this position without being a good side,” he said. “It’s going to be tough, but I believe we can win.

“It’s a group of players with no egos who work for each other and a manager who doesn’t let anything slide.

“If we play how we know we can play - with resilience, attacking play and defending as a team - I think we can win.”