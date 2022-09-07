A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

Sacking Tuchel might come as a surprise to many, but his touchline behaviour has been indicative of a wider malaise at the club under his tutelage.

He was tetchy on the pre-season tour in Los Angeles, and critical of his players after their United States friendlies. That was repeated after the Dinamo Zagreb defeat where he complained about a lack of intensity from them.

Now we know that he had lost the confidence of his players, which could explain a perceived lack of hunger, and critically, the board. Even though Chelsea have been renowned for their 'hire and fire' approach under former owner Roman Abramovich, the new American ownership, led by Todd Boehly has been equally decisive.

Questions will remain about whether it was a wise move to sack Tuchel after allowing him to take a key part in transfer policy, but sources have said that targets have been a result of a collaborative approach, which Tuchel slowly withdrew from.

Buying into that will be key for Tuchel's replacement. Brighton manager Graham Potter has received plaudits for how he works with sporting directors and how he develops players, but there will be many coaches who will want to take over at Stamford Bridge, with the new ownership once again showing they will be aggressive in their pursuit of success.