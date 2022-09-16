In terms of injuries "everyone has improved", but Howe wouldn't go into detail on whether the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson would be fit to feature.

Howe said the circumstances around last week's game being cancelled "were immensely sad", but the extra time off was beneficial for injured players.

On tributes being paid to the Queen this weekend, Howe said: "That’s the beauty of football in moments like this, that we do get a chance to come together as a nation up and down the county and pay tribute to the fantastic life that she had and what she did for our country".

H﻿owe has been impressed by Loris Karius since his arrival and said: "We certainly want to help him get to the best levels that he is capable of."

O﻿n Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope's England call-ups, Howe said: "They want to go to the World Cup and are desperate to do so but they know their performances here will dictate that."

J﻿onjo Shelvey "is making good progress" and could feature again for Newcastle before the World Cup.